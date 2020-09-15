General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

10 dead, over 80 injured as cargo truck crash two buses at Kyekyewere

The accident occurred Tuesday morning around 5:30 am

At least ten(10) passengers are dead while over 80 others have sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere Community stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highways in the Eastern Region.



According to witnesses, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards Kumasi direction to Burkina Faso burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel hence veered off its lane and crashed two buses fully loaded with passengers from Kumasi direction to Accra.



The buses crashed are an STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another Bus with registration Number GT4997 -20.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance, and National Disaster Management Organization were at the scene to rescue the victims to Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals. While dead bodies and pieces of body parts conveyed to the morgue.



“The articulated truck fully loaded with goods had a burst tyre. According to an eyewitness while descending a hill. The Truck veered off its lane turning left-right then hit one of the buses and hit another Bus so two buses crashed and have resulted in a lot of casualties. As I speak to you know I am unable to flow because of what I have seen. Very sad scene. So far I counted about ten dead bodies. Body parts such as hands, heads, legs, are littered all over the highway” one of the rescue officers Kwadwo Minta told Kasapa News.

