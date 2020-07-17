General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

10 SHS students, 24 health workers test positive for coronavirus in Ahafo Region

Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Minister of Health

Twenty-four health workers and 10 senior high school students have contracted the coronavirus in Ahafo Region.



This was disclosed by the Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Boakye Boateng in an interview on Accra based Citi FM.



“In the Ahafo Region, we have 24 of our staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are in isolation, one of them has recovered. For the students too, we have ten of our students, eight of them are in self-isolation, one has been discharged.



“Currently, contact tracing is ongoing to ensure that we get all of them for testing. Gradually, people are getting used to COVID-19. They seem to have relaxed some of the instructions we have given them,



“We have to work in terms of risk communication and social mobilisation. We have to let them know COVID-19 is real and since there is no vaccine for it, they have to abide by the safety protocols,” Boakye Boateng said.



Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in seven Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region since the reopening of schools.

