10 KNUST Optometry students secure highly ranked Student Fellowship at American Academy of Optometry

The ten Optometry students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The American Academy of Optometry (AAO) has awarded ten (10) students from the Department of Optometry and Visual Science, College of Science, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana, with the prestigious Student Fellowship Award.



The Student Fellowship program provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in cutting-edge research and enhance their knowledge of modern technology deployed in eye care through lectures, workshops, poster presentations, and many more.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, these outstanding students defied the odds to participate in the first-ever virtual AAO Annual Meeting 2020 at home, and have completed the requirements to be Student Fellows of the Academy.



On 8th February 2021, Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo, OD, PhD, FAAO, a Fellow of the Academy, and a Lecturer in the Optometry Department KNUST presented the awards to the respective students on behalf of AAO.



Below are the names of the students who have earned this designation:

Isaiah Osei Duah Junior, Naa Adorkor Lomotey, Ben-Nathaniel Fosu, Joycelyn Arko Arhin, Earl Boadi Appiah, Lucy Akua Afriyie Karikari, Benjamin Baah Konadu, Christabel Arthur, Ewura-Ama Horthman, and Adwoa Owusuwaa Broni.



Each student received a certificate of completion and lapel pin. The students have also been granted complimentary registration for AAO Annual Meeting 2021 which will take place November 3-6, 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, USA.



Congratulations on setting the pace! All the best in your endeavours, and keep making your families and KNUST proud!