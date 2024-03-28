10,720 housing units under development to address housing deficit - Minister

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: Peace FM

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that there are currently 10,720 housing units in the Greater Accra Region that are at various levels of development to help reduce Ghana’s housing deficit.



He made the disclosure when he led the staff of the Ministry to inspect ongoing construction works at the various sites on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



Speaking to journalists during the inspection exercise, the Minister emphasized that with a current urban population of 58 percent, an urbanization rate of 3.3 percent, and a housing deficit of 1.8 million units, the pressing issue of housing has become a critical developmental challenge for the country, that which needs addressing urgently.



Detailing the scope of the housing projects, Oppong Nkrumah outlined various initiatives underway with specific focus on key areas such as the Tema Development Company (TDC) Affordable housing enclave in Kpone and Community 22, Pokuase, Tessano, and Lartebiokorshie.



“More than 10,000 units of property are under development in various stages. Under the TDC Affordable Housing enclave, we’ve already done about 1,072 and we’re just about to start work on phase IV which is about 800. In Community 22 we’ve already done 300 heading to 400 and then they’re going to start the next phase which brings it to about 600.



“In Pokuase, there are about 8,000 though they’re behind schedule. In Tessano we’ve got about 320 that are almost completed and in Lartebiokorshie we’ve got about 100 units. So by the time all of it is completed, this should give us more than 10,000 units,” the Minister said.



The housing deficit has been a pressing issue in Ghana for many years. This lack of affordable housing has led to substandard living conditions among Ghanaians. However, the construction of these new housing units, according to the Minister is part of a broader government initiative aimed at increasing housing stock and bringing down rental prices.



He said the types of housing units being constructed vary from single-family homes to subsidized 1, 2 and 3 housing units. This variety aims to cater for the diverse needs and income levels of the population.



Oppong Nkrumah said the Ministry is working collaboratively with private sector developers and stakeholders to expedite construction and bring these housing units to market as soon as possible. He said the government is also exploring additional avenues to construct more affordable houses to bridge the 1.8 million deficit.