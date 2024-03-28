'10,720 housing units under construction to salvage housing deficit’ – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

As part of efforts to solve the country’s alarming state of housing deficit, the government is currently developing 10,720 housing units in the Greater Accra Region to help resolve the situation.



The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, while inspecting the facility with staff of his unit and the media on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, painted a picture of the state of housing in the country.



According to him, the current urban population of 58 percent and housing deficit of 1.8 million units, is a critical development challenge of the country that demands immediate attention and solution.



Outlining the various locations where the housing project are, Oppong Nkrumah mentioned that the houses are spread across key areas such as the Tema Development Company (TDC) Affordable housing enclave in Kpone and Community 22, Pokuase, Tesano and Lartebiokorshie.



“More than 10,000 units of property are under development in various stages. Under the TDC Affordable Housing enclave, we’ve already done about 1,072 and we’re just about to start work on phase IV which is about 800. In Community 22 we’ve already done 300 heading to 400 and then they’re going to start the next phase which brings it to about 600,” the minister told journalists.



He added, “In Pokuase, there are about 8,000 though they’re behind schedule. In Tesano we’ve got about 320 that are almost completed and in Lartebiokorshie we’ve got about 100 units. So by the time all of it is completed, this should give us more than 10,000 units.”



