1-year-old girl with hole-in-heart in need of Gh¢52,000 for surgery

Ewuraesi has been diagnosed with a hole in heart condition

Ewuraesi, a one-year-old-baby has been diagnosed with a hole in heart condition and urgently needs $9,000 which is equivalent to Gh¢52,000 for a surgery to correct the defect and improve her living condition.



A hospital report available to gossips24.com proves Ewuraesi was referred from the Department of Child Health, Korle-Bu to the National Cardiothoracic Centre for evaluation and management.



Clinical investigations and evaluation confirmed a hole-in-heart condition known as a Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) plus Pulmonary Stenosis (PS).



Further management will involve open-heart surgery (repair of the defect and pulmonary valvoplasty).



The total cost of surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care, and ward stay is the cedi equivalent of nine thousand US dollars ($9,000).



All who wish to support Ewuraesi to overcome this predicament can do so by sending their donations via MTN MOBILE MONEY number 0249904599 (Josiah Walker).



Donate to save a life.





