1 person confirmed dead in motor crash, another person in critical condition at Yizesi

Regional News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



At least, one person has been confirmed dead in a motor crash while another person is in critical condition and battling for his life at the Yizesi health center in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.



The incident occurred between the hours of 9 AM and 10 AM on Sunday, 9th of October 2022 after a motorbike rider crashed with a bicycle rider on the Yizesi-Nangrumah stretch of the road.



The deceased is identified as Abubakari Dogotolo, age 69, who met his untimely death on his way from Yizesi to Nangrumah (a mining community) riding a bicycle.



The other young man battling for his life identified as Nuhu, age 26, sustained several degrees of injuries including internal and external bleeding.



Eyewitnesses revealed that the motor rider veered off the road on his way from a small-scale mining area (Galamsey) in Nangrumah towards Mugu after discharging his duties from the mining area.



The Police confirmed the death of the old man while the young man still responding to treatment at the Yizesi health center.



Meanwhile, the Chief of the Yizesi community, Naa Balingu Abubakar had warned the youth in the community to refrain from riding motorbikes carelessly in the area but some have not heaved to his caution.