1 dead, 6 others injured in Tema Motorway accident

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

One person has been confirmed dead in the early Friday morning accident which occurred at the Ashaiman Underpass section of the Accra-Tema motorway.



Six other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident involving two commercial mini buses and a petroleum product haulage truck.



According to the Motorway Fire Station Commander, DFO Richmond Vanderpuye, confirmed the incident to Atinka News adding that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.



That section of the Motorway has become an accident prone area with the latest death bringing to 10 the number of deaths recorded in a motor accident within a spate of two months.



A recent visit to the area by Atinka News revealed that, the activities of okada riders, the use of “shoulders of the road” as bus top by commercial drivers and the carelessness on the part of pedestrians are the main causes of accidents on that stretch.