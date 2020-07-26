Regional News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: GNA

1,950 registers through guarantors in Oti region

A total of 1,950 applicants out of 4,208 have been issued with the new voter identity cards in phase four of the ongoing voter registration exercise in the Oti Region through guarantors.



Out of the total number, 1, 686 were female, and 1,943 men have been registered in for phase four of the exercise.



A total of 2,243 presented the Ghana card as proof of eligibility, with only 15 applicants presenting passports.



Mr Nuhu Mahama, Oti Regional Director of Electoral Commission disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that, a total of 27 applicants were challenged with 38 being persons with disabilities during the phase four encounter.



Males who attained 18 years constituted 178 whilst females numbers stood at 183.



The Regional Director said the health protocols were being observed and that all applicants were wearing nose masks.



He said the Electoral machines are working effectively and the numbers of applicants were increasing.



The constituency breakdown under phase four in the Oti Region are Jasikan/ Buem constituency 505, Biakoye constituency 762, Kadjebi constituency 425, Krachi East constituency 729, Krachi West 367, Krachi Nchumuru 520, Nkwanta South constituency 489 and Nkwanta North constituency 411.





