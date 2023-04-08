1,400 security personnel deployed for 2023 Kwahu Easter

General News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has deployed 1,400 security personnel and three aircraft for patrols during this year’s Kwahu Easter celebration.



The move is to safeguard lives and property.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, told the press that 1,400 security personnel had been deployed to safeguard lives and property during the annual celebration, which attracts thousands of people.



MCE stated that the paragliding festival at Odwenanoma will begin between April 7th and 10th.



He assured the public that Kwahu Easter will be celebrated peacefully this year and urged everyone to conduct themselves respectably.