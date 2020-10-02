General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Class FM

1,183 police recruits pass out

The police recruits passed-out of five Police Training Schools after undergoing six months training

One thousand one hundred and eighty-three (1,183) Police Recruits on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 passed-out of five Police Training Schools after successfully undergoing the mandatory six months basic police training.



The five schools are the National Police Training School (NPTS), Accra; Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu; Regional Police Training Schools (RPTS) at Ho, Kumasi and Koforidua.



The fresh Constables studied basic aspects of practical police duties, community policing, human rights, criminal investigation, law of evidence, criminal law and procedure, weaponry, and tactical operations among others.



A standardised examination was conducted for all the Recruits in their final examinations with Edith Dede Nako Mensah of the PPSTS/Pwalugu, emerging as the Overall Best Recruit.



At the various schools, the following were adjudged Best Recruits: Stephen Dugba –NPTS/Accra; Ledi Divine Kwasi –RPTS/Kumasi; Dennis Dzandu –RPTS/ Koforidua and Daniel Adjei –RPTS/ Ho.



Reviewing Officers for the parades at the various Police Training Schools were: COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare – RPTS/Kumasi; COP Mr. Tetteh Yohunu – RPTS/Koforidua; COP Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye – NPTS/Accra; COP Mr. Ken Yeboah – RPTS/Ho and COP Mr. Alphonse Adu Amankwah – PPSTS/Pwalugu.



They charged the newly passed-out Constables to act professionally in the discharge of their duties, to improve the image of the Service.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.