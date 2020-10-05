General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1,045 out of 2,763 pass 2020 Law School entrance exam

Ghana School of Law

1,045 out of a total of 2,765 candidates who wrote the 2020 Law School Entrance examinations passed this year's exams.



This year's results available on the Ghana School of Law website witnessed a 23% rise in the number of students who made it through the exams compared to last year's 93% recorded failure.



It would be recalled that there was serious agitation by some Law students who wrote the 2019 Law entrance exams. Some candidates accused authorities of purposely failing the majority of students who sat for last year's exams.



A whopping 90 percent of students failed the exams with just 128 candidates out of a total of 1,820 candidates passing the 2019 Law entrance exams.



Some key factors cited for the mass failure was the amount changed for resisting and remarking a paper whiles others suggested that the action was a deliberate attempt to limit the number of Lawyers in the country.



1,045 candidates were able to meet the 50% pass mark required for admission into the Ghana School of Law.

