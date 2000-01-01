Zilla Hagbangsugloim Limann, was born in Accra on the 16th April, 1974 by Mrs Fulera Limann and ex president Dr.Hilla limann. She is the sixth child of her parents out of seven. Four boys and two girls namely, Lariba Mortia, Baba Limman, Sibi Andan, Dzari Limann and Salma Limann who is a professional lawyer.

Dr. Zilla is a qualified medical practitioner.

Dr. Zilla limann had her primary education at the Soul Clinic International School and further went to Achimota Senior High School, she went on to pursue medicine at University of Ghana-Legon and completed in 2000.

Dr. Zilla limann is a lover of arts and music, she met Reggie Rockstone in a night club, whiles pursuing her medical career in legon.

She got married to Reggie Rockstone in 2001 and they are blessed with 3 kids namely, Ricci, zuzu, and Renji- zaida.

Interestingly, though they are not of the same age, they both had their primary education at the soul clinic international School where their children are repeating the cycle. Both had their secondary school education at Achimota SHS and were both in McCharty house.

She together with her husband are the creators of jar waakye. Known as Rockzwaakye and they promise to take it international.