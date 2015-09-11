Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings ,born June 1st 1978 is the eldest daughter of the 1st President under the 4th Republic of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings (1993–2001) and former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings .She hails from Dzelukope in the Volta Region of Ghana. She attended the North Ridge Lyceum school and Achimota school for her basic education. She then graduated from the Wesley Girls’s Senior High School in Cape Coast in 1995.

Zanetor attended the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for her medical degree. She also has certificates in defense management and conflict and crisis management from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. In June 2015, while she was serving as an Ambassador for TV3's fundraising campaign "TV3 June 3 Disaster Support Fund" which was aimed at raising funds to support the victims of the June 3rd flood and fire disaster,there were reports which suggested she was using her relief effort to launch a political campaign. She denied the reports stating that her activities over the weeks were geared towards raising funds for the victims of the disaster.

Nevertheless, on September 11, 2015, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings filed her nomination papers to contest for the Korle Klottey parliamentary primaries as a Member of Parliament, running against incumbent Korle Klottey MP Nii Armah Ashittey and Leeford Kpakpo Quarshie.At the filing of her nominations, she maintained she had had no prior political ambitions and her decision to contest was recent. Her involvement, according to her, was based on popular calls for political involvement, borne out of her cleaning campaign and other environmental activism. Her father, the former president, has since endorsed his daughter's decision. She won the November 10, 2015 primaries for Korley Klottey and went ahead to win the seat in the December 7, 2016 elections.She is currently an MP for the Klottey Korle Constituency. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings currently works in General Practice. She has participated in various foundations and initiatives championing women's and children's rights and improving sanitation in Ghana.Agyeman-Rawlings has led relief efforts to alleviate the plight of many victims of circumstance.

In June 2015, she led a team to donate relief items to victims of the Goil Oil fire and flood disaster which took the lives of about 150 Ghanaians and displaced many. She also built a bridge for the Osu Anorhor community which has helped reduce the issue of floods and easy transportation in the community.In March, 2014, Dr. Rawlings was a special guest of the exceptional Meeting of African Women in the framework of the crans-Montana Forum on Africa and the South-South Cooperation in Dakhla, which was aimed at promoting a more humane and impartial world.

