Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo is a Ghanaian comic actor with the Kumawood Movie industry by the stage name Dabo or “Adwen Kessie”.It was initially difficult for Dabo to join the industry because of his size but was later introduced into the kumawood movie industry by fellow actor Kwaku Menu.Since then, he has acted in over 60 movies but shot into limelight with the movies “Megye Wo Girl” and Our Judges”.

Apart from acting, Dabo is also an entrepreneur who owns three (3) football clubs in the colt division with U-10, U-14 and U-17 teams. The talented comic actor is set to marry his girlfriend Vivian Okyere a colleague kumawood actress, which a lot of people find it difficult to believe. Vivian however confirmed it by posting a video of them to let the public know they are really dating.

