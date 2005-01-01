Yaw Buaben Asamoa born September 16 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Adenta Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Professional Executive Certificate from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership,a Postgraduate Certificate from GIMPA,an LLB from the University of Ghana, a BL from the Ghana School of Law and a Certificate from the Harvard University.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa was a Programme Officer from 2003 to 2005 with the Government of Ghana and a Senior Special Aide of the Vice President from 2005 to 2006.

