Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum born April 9 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Land Economy (Business Administration with a major in Real Estate) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology prior to he migrating to the United States of America and also holds a master's degree in Education Management from the University of La Verne and a Phd in Educational Policy, Planning and Administration from the University of Southern California.

He founded the New Designs Charter Schools but prior to he establishing that, he worked as a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher at the Manual Arts High School for ten years and within this period, he founded the International Studies Academy which served as a small learning community for students to thrive academically and socially.

He also served as the lead Maths teach in the USC/ Manual Arts Neighborhood Academic Initiative (NAI) He was also part of the task force established by the National Research for Career and Technical to develop a national model for career and technical education in High School and College levels.

He is currently the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Pre-tertiary Education.

