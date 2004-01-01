Wutah Kobby is the stage name of Daniel Morris Nyarko, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter from Eastern Region of Ghana and also CEO of Wutah Kobby Music.

Christened Daniel Morris Nyarko 21 December 1982 and known in the showbiz cycles as Wutah Kobby, he hails from Kwahu-Obomeng in the Eastern Region of the Republic of Ghana.

Bred in the capital city Accra, he had his secondary education at Koforidua Senior High Technical School and later to the Takoradi Polytechnic where he was awarded HND in Building Engineering.

Wutah Kobby's teamed up with two others to form the group, to contest in the maiden Nescafe African Revelation which they come out 2nd, Currently with three albums "Anamontuo", "Burning Desire" and "Selfless Bliss" to his credit, the ace singer shares the two former albums with Peevee.

Also, he is currently the vice president of the Ghana Association of Songwriters.

Studio albums

Anamontuo (2004)

Burning Desire (2008)

Selfless Bliss (2015) – Solo Project

Anamontuo (meaning Exodus) – the maiden album was released in 2004 and produced hit songs like "Goosy-gander", "Adonko", "Big dreams" and many hit songs.

Burning Desire – the second album as a duo was released in late 2008 and also had the hit song "Kotosa".

Selfless Bliss – the maiden album by Wutah Kobby as a solo artiste was released in and produced hits like "Tsotsoo", "Ambulance", and "Odo Yewu" with the latter two featuring Sarkodie and Kwabena Kwabena respectively.