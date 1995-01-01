William Owuraku Aidoo born January 30 1964is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained a GCE O Level from Tetrem Secondary School,a GCE A Level from St. Augustines College, a B.S.C and an M.B.A from the University of Ghana.

William Owuraku Aidoo was a Senior Supt.from 1991 to 1994 at the Ghana Commercial Bank and the Senior Manager from 1995 to 2012 and Lecturer from 2009 to 2012 at the University College of Education.

