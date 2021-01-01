William Kwame Adom is a financial fraud expert and a chartered accountant. His expertise in fraud investigations and accounting spans over 15 years. William is an expert and thought leader in anti-money-laundering, corporate intelligence, dispute advisory services, fraud compliance, Corruption and financial statement fraud.

As the managing partner, he provides leadership in forensic practice and is accountable for quality client service, winning new work, adding value through commercial acumen, and developing high performing teams. William served in multiple roles including finance and administration, audit manager, fraud investigator, and the managing partner of W.K.Adom Consult.

He has led a significant number of frauds, bribery, corruption, misconduct, accounting misstatement, regulatory and financial investigations and has advised clients on anti-fraud policies, procedures and controls.

He is an expert on the use of forensic technology, data mining/analytical, matching and interrogation techniques.

William is a member of ICA (Ghana) and a forensic auditor with enormous experience in corporate finance and risk management.

William is also left with Strategic Marketing Management to complete the Chartered Institute of Bankers exams to become a member.

Williams is a Chartered Accountant and completed a post-degree course (LLB) Law at the Central University. He holds a Post Chartered Diploma Forensic Audit from the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana.

William Kwame Adom is a member of good standing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana.