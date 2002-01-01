William Agyapong Quaitoo born September 11,1966 in Akim Gyadam is a Ghanaian politician. He served as a member of parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, Eastern Region in the 7th Parliament. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture in 2013.

He obtained a Diploma from Galilee College,Israel and attended the University of Cape Coast where he graduated with a BSC (HONS) in Chemistry and Diploma in Education. He also has an MBA from the University of Ghana.William Quaitoo started his career in 2000 when he was appointed Market Development Manager of OIC International. He served as manager of the establishment till 2002.

In 2002, he was appointed Programme Manager of Enterprise Works, Ghana where he worked in that position till 2006.In late 2006, he was offered another appointment as Manager of Ghana Cocoa Board until 2012.

