Wendy Addo mainly known as Wendy Shay in the entertainment industry was born February 20th 1996 to Mr. and Mrs. Addo in Kwahu the Eastern Region of Ghana . She attended the Morning Star School and St. Martin De Porres in Accra . She later relocated to Stuttgart , Germany after the untimely death of her father with her three siblings .

Wendy Shay is a nurse by profession but later trained as a midwife until she relocated to Ghana to pursue her music career. Her passion for music developed at the age of 4 and so she attended a music school in Bernhausen , Germany..

She was signed by Rufftown Records manager Bullet , in January 2018 after the untimely death of Ebony Reigns , her label mate.

‘Uber driver’ her debut single was released on June 1 2018 together with the official music video and was produced by MOG Beatz. Wendy has performed at the RTP awards 2018, BF Suma Connect 18 concert and the Miss Ghana 2018 finals among several events . Wendy Shay has an album ‘Shay on You’ and singles that include ; ‘bedroom comando’ , ‘ astalavista’ , ‘ the boy is mine ‘ , ‘ shay on you ‘ and many others .

Wendy Shay won the Discovery of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018. She has also been nominated for other awards over the past year like the 3 Music Awards where she won Breakthrough Of The Year , new artiste of the year at the Ghana Music Awards SA , Best New Artiste of the year Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards 2018, Eastern Music Awards Video of the year.

