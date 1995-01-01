Vincent Sowah Odotei born May 5 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for communications in Ghana.

He obtained a B.A from the University of Ghana and a Post Graduate Diploma from Graduate School of Business University of Strathclyde Scotland. Vincent Sowah Odotei was the Sales Manager at Aspen Windows from 1995 to 1997,the Economics Officer at the Ministry of Finance from 1998 to 2003,the C.E.O of Vallex Lease Equip from 2003 to 2016 and the Acting Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak between 2015 and 2016

