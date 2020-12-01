Vida Darko, or simply Veeda is gifted with beauty, sex appeal and blessed with a myriad of talents. She is a hip life/R&B singer/songwriter, fashion designer, choreographer, fashion model, film producer, script writer and an actress.

Veeda was born in Ghana and moved to the United States in her early teens but never lost touch of her Ghanaian identity, as reflected in her music. Her debut album, â€˜Destinyâ€™ is picking up steam with hits such as â€˜Bribi Yaaye Meâ€™, â€˜Please Forgive Meâ€™, â€˜My African Kingâ€™ and more. The BSc. Computer Information Systems holder believes that the album is a fair reflection of who she is. "I want them to hear all of the musical influences from hiplife, R&B, hip-hop to rock to jazz, all because am I versatile lady. I know my fans think am this way but I am chameleon and a times I even can't predict what I will do but the end results is always the finest and a masterpiece."

She believes that singing is a talent from God because she literally started singing in her mothersâ€™ womb. â€œI remember singing publicly since I was seven in churches and schools.

There is no better feeling in the world than having a positive impact on ones life; and I am extremely honoured and humbled that voice or songs can brighten someone or totally change their outlook.â€

Like most singers her age, Veeda grew up admiring Whitney Houston. â€œThere are a lot of wonderful artistes that helped inspire my music career but I can state that Whitney Houstonâ€™s performance of â€˜I Will Always Love Youâ€™ in the movie â€˜The Body Guardâ€™ was a pivotal moment for me. staying true to her Ghanaian heritage, she also listened to a lot of songs from Kojo Antwi and the Daughter of Glorious Jesus.

Veeda, who was crowned Miss Ghana-USA 2002, hopes to fully explore all her talents.

She has also added acting to her resume and will soon undertake some endorsement deals. â€œI have done about five or six movies so far and two are in post production. Some of the titles are My American Nurse, Crossing Path, Capital Blues, and Hidden Romance.

Veeda also has an NGO called the Change Charity through which she hopes to raise funds for foster kids in Ghana and Africa as a whole.