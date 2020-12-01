Joseph van Vicker born August 1, 1977, better known as Van Vicker, is a Ghanaian actor. He received two nominations for "Best Actor in a Leading Role" and "Best Upcoming Actor" at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008.

Vicker was born to a Ghanaian/Liberian mother and a Dutch father. His father died when he was six years old. He has often cited in interviews that he considers himself a global citizen as he was raised all over the world by his mother. Due to the early death of his father Vicker has stated that he is very close to his mother and considers her his hero.

Vicker attended Mfantsipim School, along with fellow actor Majid Michel.

Vicker started out in the entertainment world in radio as a presenter at Groove 106.3 fm (1999–2000) and Vibe 91.9fm (2001–2004) and as a television personality for TV3 Ghana (1997–1999) & Metro TV (2000–2004), Vicker appeared in the Ghanaian television series Suncity, which depicted university life. He played the character of LeRoy King Jr., a Fine Arts student born in the U.S. who arrives at Suncity to complete his education. The series ran for a total of 10 episodes.

Soon, Vicker was cast in his first film Divine Love as a supporting character. This film coincidentally, was also the debut roles for fellow actors Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel who were cast in the female and male lead respectively.

Vicker is usually cast as the male romantic lead, often alongside actresses Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari. He is often compared to fellow Ghanaian actor Majid Michel and Nigerian Ramsey Nouah.

Vicker has appeared in numerous Nollywood films alongside prominent Nollywood actors, including Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Stephanie Okereke, Chika Ike and Jim Iyke. His Nollywood movies include; My Soul Mate, Heart of Fire, Popular King, Gambling with Marriage, Harvest of Love, Stolen Will, The Joy of a Prince, Discovered, The Kingdom and Against the law.

Vicker has directed, starred in, and produced five films under his Sky + Orange Productions since 2008. 2012 was the biggest year for his production house, earning him the NAFCA Best Actor and Director Awards for his comedy movie, Joni Waka.

Vicker has been nominated for and won numerous awards from Africa to the Caribbean. Awards include Ghana Movie Awards, ACRAG awards and the Nollywood Academy Films Critics’ Awards. In 2009, he won the Best African Caribbean Actor and Best Actor African American and in 2011, he won the Pan African creative actor. In 2013, he won the Best International Actor award at the Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Awards (PAMSAA) 2013, which was held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Joseph Van Vicker is married to LaRika Van Vicker and they currently have five children,one daughter and son from their marriage and two daughters, and a son from Van Vicker's previous marriage. He is the CEO of Sky + Orange Productions, a film production house. Van Vicker Training facility is the latest entrepreneurship venture of Vicker, where students are trained in the field in acting by professionals. The Van Vicker Foundation is an outreach program for the youth.

