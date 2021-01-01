Twens is a Ghanaian R&B group consisting of two good childhood friends Henry and Manual. They are currently working on their debut album and have been able to recruit help of Kwabena Kwabena and they hope to get VIP, Styl Plus and P Square on board as well.

Currently, Twens are in the studio working on their debut, â€œAsem Ben Nieâ€. Twens who are also graphic designers decided to try their hand as MC's and entertainers and where back in junior which gave them the green light as they stood tall in a HIV/AIDS rap competition.