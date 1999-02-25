Nana Kreku Duah, son of Nana Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem II was born in Kumasi on May 6, 1950. His father was Nana Boakye Danquah of Nkyenkyire. At a very early age, he was adopted by his uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, Hiahene, one of the leading chiefs at the court of Manhyia, who took it upon him to groom the young royal for the future. Oheneba Mensah Bonsu was one of the main reconcilers at a time of great political turbulence in the relations between Ashanti and central government during the reign of Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II.

As part of the grooming process, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, now deceased, decided against sending him to Prempeh College in Kumasi where most of the royals in Kumasi were being educated. Rather he sent him to the late Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Nana Kwadwo Aduhene, who had him enrolled at Sefwi Wiawso Secondary School in 1964.

He returned to Kumasi to complete his 'A' levels at Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School.

Nana Kwaku Dua moved to Accra to begin an accountancy course at the Institute of professional Studies, Legon in 1971. In 1973, he proceeded to the United Kingdom where he studied first at Kilburn Polytechnic before enrolling at the University of North London for a Diploma in Management as Public Administration.

He became a member of the Institute of Personnel Management in the UK in 1985. Nana Kwaku Dua worked as a finance officer at the Food Processing Company, Oxo in London and as Personnel Administrator at the Manpower Services Commission attached to Brent Council. In 1980, he moved to Canada and worked for a year as a senior consultant with the Mutual of Omaho Insurance Company of Toronto; he then participated in a company-sponsored course in insurance at the University of Toronto. He returned to Ghana in 1989 to set up his own business Transpomech International (Ghana) Limited of which he remains the Executive Director. The company supplies mining equipment to mining companies. Looking at the region where he comes from (it is the seat of political activities), Nana Dua was brought up to avoid involvement in partisan politics and instead maintain a posture which should build bridges, heal wounds and help forge a collaborative effort towards the socio-economic development of Ashanti and Ghana. Nana is married to Yaa Akyaa, who has three children, Nana Afua Kobi, 23, Kweku Bonsu, 26 and Nana Kwadwo Bonsu, 4. His enstoolment makes him 16th King of the Golden Stool and the 19th Asantehene. He succeeded his late uncle, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, who died on February 25, 1999 at the age of 80 after a short illness.

Related Sites

http://otumfuofund.org/

www.winne.com