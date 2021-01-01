Eric Opare Okine, better known as Tsotso, did not start following his musical dream till alter in life after first attending College and getting a diploma in Tourism, Reservations, and Ticketing. He then spent some time working in his degree field before eventually quitting his day job and following his dream of becoming a musician.

Rather then choosing to break out as a solo artist from the beginning Tsotso decided to hone his skills and work as a backup rapper for other more popular musicians like KK Fosu.

After a few years learning the ins and outs of the trade Tsotso released his debut solo album entitled Eduro featuring the popular tracks Tuff, and Onim.