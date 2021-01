Amansan,Madamfo, Oye and Yesu eei are among the hit songs of Tina Asante.She has three albums to her credit,including "Wo Bour Nie" which was first released outside Ghana in 2012.

It is yet another inspirational album filled with great emotions,anointing and testimonial songs with instant hits like Kae me, Wo Bour Nie,Broken Heart,My Helper,Hallelujah and more.

