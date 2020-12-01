Hon. Chaie Tetteh Theophilus (NDC) (Ablekuma Central) Born on April 4, 1972, Chaie, Theophilus Tetteh hails from Osudoku in the Greater Accra region and an MP representing the National Democratic Congress. He seats at the majority side and obtained 43,253 votes out of the 84,785 valid votes cast = 51.0% in the last elections. He holds a certificate in marketing (CIM) UK and obtained it in 1999. Before taking appointment as MP, he was the Headmaster of St. Charles Preparatory school in Accra and an educationist. He is married with a child and a Christian (Methodist)

www.ghanaweb.com