One of Ghanaâ€™s upcoming hiplife group, T-Squad, recently staged a brilliant live musical performance at Mankessim, where it thrilled music fans with some of its hit songs.

Members of the group, Victor Owusu, Evans Mireku and Michael Nettey Doku, performed songs on their album which had the combination of traditional and contemporary musical instruments, capturing the attention of all music lovers at the concert.

With the good rhythm and drum-beats, music fans who had the opportunity to watch them perform live will forever remember the group.

T-Squad generally concentrates more on highlife with a touch of hiplife music and all their songs have highly sensitive themes, making their style superb.

The group always causes a stir with its stagecraft and would soon announce its presence in show business through the media, before traveling out of the country for performances around the end of the year.

The group is billed to hit international platform, where it would have the opportunity to entertain music fans with its brand of Ghanaian cum African music.