Suleman Adamu Sanid born November 13 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ahafo Ano North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a certificate from Balanced Scorecard,a B.S.C from the University of Ghana and an M.B.A from Central University. Suleman Adamu Sanid was the acting manager,principal human resource officer,and administrative officer at the Volta River Authority from 1999 to 2016.

