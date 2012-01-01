Osei Kwaku Vincent born February 10, 1993 and popularly known as Strongman Burner in the music industry is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist well known for his unique rap style which is more proverbial like that of of Obrafour.

Strongman attended Ahmadiyya Senior High School and later further his education to the tertiary level by attending University of Cape Coast.

He started off when he was still a student at T.I Amass and has built for himself a fanbase and also won the hearts of fellow music artists.

In 2012, He won the ‘Focus Fm Freestyle Friday‘ as well as ‘Kfm Freestyle Saturday ‘ in 2011 and the ‘ Tha Next Big Thang in Gh Hip-hop in 2012. Strongman was a member of the MicBurnerz Music and was coached by Azee Ntwene.

He had his own record label ‘Strong Empire‘ and is currently signed to Sarkcess Music owned by Sarkodie.

Discography

List of Strongman's songs.

Big Boy

Pilolo

Bossu

Baby Girl

Don't Try

Wahali

Transformer

Immortal

Odasini

Nana Ama

Still Nigga

Crazy For You

Ups & Down

21st Century

The Second Coming

Vision

Kings of Gods

Monster

Obi Pe

Girl Kasa

Nkokra

Twa Wo Nan Ase

Mmaa

Dose

Onoaa Na Mepe

Paid My Dues

My Vibe

Mene Woaa

Paper

Hooks & Lines

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

Old School

No Diss

