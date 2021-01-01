Stevens Siaka born December 31st 1964,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Jaman North Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He obtained a Masters in Public Administration and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business form GIMPA.

He also obtained a B.ED SEC/MGT,and a DIploma in Accounting and Business Management from the University of Education Winneba,a Diploma in Accounting and Business Management form Cambridge Tutorial College,London as well as a certificate in Commercial Law from the Institute of Management Studies.

