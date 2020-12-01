Ghana famed international Gospel songster, Steve Kelly might be alien to most of his natives, but his gospel piece is not. At a very tender age, his music and divine talents were felt by members of his church and many others, who always called him the Prince of praise.

He led praise and worship sessions at churches, crusades and Gospel concerts which gave him an opportunity to sing with a very rich voice as he learnt from veteran singers he partnered to sing with at that time.

According to him, it was beyond a learning process; rather, to proclaim the good name of the Lord.

"When I sing, I sing with the strength of those who came before me and sing with my heart to the glory of God," he said.

He left the shores of Ghana 10 years ago for Philadelphia in the United States. After a few years, his untiring efforts in gospel music began to cut across wider spectrums.

Soon, he released his first Gospel album titled, "Be Lifted" in 2003, and that shot him to fame.

Today, he is touted as an international gospel artiste.

He is equated to famous Gospel artistes as Don Moen, Israel Houghton, and the Everly Brothers, even though he is considered a minor.

His songs are so inspirational that Christians in the States never like to miss out on his shows.

He performed in New York, Maryland and many other venues in the US and beyond, which attracted very large horde of Christians. Many of the songs are currently being played on major networks across the Continent.

In Africa, many have listened to him without knowing who he is. He is a Ghanaian born in Liberia. His mom is Comfort Jackson, a native of the Central Region, and his dad, Captain Peter, partly a Ghanaian and partly a Liberian.

Kelly is 28 years, and working tirelessly to win more Souls for Christ.

In this view, he has released his second album titled "Confession". He told Beatwaves that "confession is not only about saying what you use to do and do them no more; rather, it is the best way to be free."

One can get a copy of the album at Lucky Sounds and Goodies Music Production, or any other music outlet in Ghana.