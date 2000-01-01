Stephen Michael Essuah Kofi Ackah born September 22 1950 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Suaman Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Certificate from the University of Education, Winneba,a Diploma from Specialist Training College and an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA.

Stephen Michael Essuah Kofi Ackah was an Assistant Director at the Ghana Education Service from 2000 to 2004 and a member of parliament from 2005 to 2016.

