Stephen Adei born 14 December 1948 is a Ghanaian educationist, writer, economist and motivational speaker.He was a former Director General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. He is currently the chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission under the Nana Akufo-Addo government He also serves as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority having been sworn in by the Finance Minister of Ghana; Ken Ofori-Atta.

He was born in Hwiremoase a village in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to Kwaku Adei and Abena Pomaa (aka Bedito).He had his primary school education at the Hwiremoase Methodist Primary school and a nearby United Middle School in Brofuyedru.He is the fourth out of seven surviving all male children of his parents.After his basic school education,he obtained a four year Teacher's Certificate in 1964 from the Sefwi Wiawso Training College.

Stephen Adei studied privately to gain London University Ordinary and Advanced Level General Certificates in Education,High School equivalent qualifications in three and a half years.Adei proceeded to the University of Ghana in October 1968 where he read Economics,Sociology and Geography obtaining honours in all three first-year subjects before going on to do a BSc Honours programme in Economics.Stephen Adei then went to Strathclyde for his Masters in Development Economics.He also holds a PhD in International Economics at the University of Sydney.

