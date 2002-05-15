You are here: HomeCountryPeopleBeautyStephanie Walkins Fia

Stephanie Walkins-Fia

Miss Ghana Universe 2002

Biography
Date of Birth:
1980-00-00
Place of Birth:
N/A

Who are your heroes? Why?
My heroes are people who have an independant spirit. Those who stand up for their beliefs and are true to their convictions. To name a few: Ghandi, Kofi Annan, Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey, children with disabilities and my mother.

Are you currently a student?
No.

Are you currently employed?
Yes. I am a professional model.

Please list educational/technical/professional schools you have attended and the type of certificate or degree awarded:
Secondary School Certificate
Center for Languages and Professional Studies
Travolex College degree



What do you hope to be doing in 10 years?
In 10 year, I hope to be a former Miss Universe, and have a career as CEO of my own Public Relations Consultancy. I hope to have started a family, but, most importantly, I hope to be living a very happy and personally enriching life.

Miss Universe 2002 delegates Miss Honduras Erika Lizet Ramirez, Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira, Miss Ghana Stephanie Walkins-Fia and Miss Bahamas Nadia Rodgers-Albury pose in their swimwear at the Inter-Continental Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 15, 2002.