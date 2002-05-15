Who are your heroes? Why?
My heroes are people who have an independant spirit. Those who stand up for their beliefs and are true to their convictions. To name a few: Ghandi, Kofi Annan, Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey, children with disabilities and my mother.
Are you currently a student?
No.
Are you currently employed?
Yes. I am a professional model.
Please list educational/technical/professional schools you have attended and the type of certificate or degree awarded:
Secondary School Certificate
Center for Languages and Professional Studies
Travolex College degree
What do you hope to be doing in 10 years?
In 10 year, I hope to be a former Miss Universe, and have a career as CEO of my own Public Relations Consultancy. I hope to have started a family, but, most importantly, I hope to be living a very happy and personally enriching life.
Miss Universe 2002 delegates Miss Honduras Erika Lizet Ramirez, Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira, Miss Ghana Stephanie Walkins-Fia and Miss Bahamas Nadia Rodgers-Albury pose in their swimwear at the Inter-Continental Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 15, 2002.