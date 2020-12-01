William Kojo Johnson simply known as “STAY JAY” is a versatile Hip Life, Hip Hop and Afro Pop recording artist making waves in the Ghanaian music scene. Coming from a family of 9, he is the last of the children. His ability to string several words together in a stylish pace puts him in a league of his own.

Born 5th January in the mid 80’s, he was highly inspired by Michael Jackson and his ever blazing songs. He adopted the stage name “STAY JAY”, an idea of still keeping his surname Johnson making it short as Jay.

His debut album REPETITION was launched on the 7th may 2011 had the hit track Shashee Wowo including other tracks like Sue ft Sarkodie & Dr.Cryme, Yenko Nkoa, Den Tins Some, Under Cover Lover, etc.

In 2012, he won “BEST NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR” at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

William shares the view that, doing music is like lecturing due to the information it sends and since most modern populace prefer to stay abreast with global issues rather in a fast and relaxed manner, there was the need to scan all commercial songs to fit into the societal preference. He believes that success is a non-reciprocal product of hard work, determination, discipline and the need to be religious.

Stay Jay has immense passion for orphans, which made him perform at free concerts to raise funds for needy children and community projects as a whole.

He has performed at high profiled events both local and international such as Ghana Independence Concert O2 Arena London, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Meets Naija, Mario and Jay Holiday Concert, Vodafone 020Live Concert, Ghana Rocks, Mtn 4syteTv Music Video Awards, Ghana Music Week, Rapperholic Concerts 1&2, Adom FM’s Temafest, Citi FM’s December2Remember, Sarkology Concert, and many more.

Loyal Stay Jay fans, which have been following the stylish Hip Hop/Hip Life emcee since the days of “Kasahare Level” hosted by Dr. Duncan on Adom FM are always thrilled when they see him now. For now, Stay Jay is one of the most important figures in Hip Hop/Hip Life history in Ghana.

Currently in the studios recoding his 2nd studio album under his own music label AFRICAN STAR BOI MUSIC (ASBMusic), and plans to sign upcoming artistes to his label.

