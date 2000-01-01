One fine morning on the 23rd of June, Michael Kafui Gamos was born at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. Little was known Michael will later will be called Stargo and will grow into a sought after lyricist whose career many artists of his generation waiting to be signed now relish.

This lyrical power house who is now promoting his debut Mixtape S.O.U.L. (Sit Open Up Listen)grew up in Lapaz where the Gamos family resided before Michael was welcomed into this world.

Stargo met music at age twelve in Lapaz where his brothers and cousins were deeply involved with the hip hop culture and that undoubtedly in a way trickled down to little Michael who is now affiliated to almost all the Ghanaian hip hop creators of his generation.

In his second year in Junior High School, Stargo in an interview confessed “I started memorizing the raps of Bone Thugs N Harmony, Naughty by Nature, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G, Public Enemy and McLyte.I started memorizing them and rapping to them as they played; I later started writing my own raps at the age of sixteen and stared in a few performances at National Theatre where Funworld and Kidafest were hosted.”

Musically, Stargo is influenced by a variety of genres and artists running from singers to rappers which includes Inna, Madonna, Phonte, The Foreign Exchange, The Roots, Lox, Jay-Z, Nas, Linkin Park, Deadmau5, Donell Jones and Blackstar made of TalibKweli and Mos Def.

Stargo’s first ever records was after junior high school in year 2000 where he laid bars on Notorious B.I.G’s “The Sky Is The Limit” instrumental which was offered to him by Choice FM’s E-Double and DJ Capanana at their Krush Groove studios in Lapaz. Then in senior high school,Stargo laid new bars he had written from way back on Kelis’ “I Hate You So Much Right Now” instrumental.

Stargo in his wander in Ghanaian hip hop land landed him with Greenfield which had Ill Big and Recognize Ali. The group of three did some records before Stargo did another Mixtape (Best Of Both Blocks) on the side with his Greenfield group mate Ill Big.

In the wander with Greenfield, Stargo met now BBnZ’s E.L. and the bond between the two was strong enough to birth “Letter To Reggie” that sold Stargo to the streets because a letter to the founder of hip life was a document everyone wanted access to for its content, delivery and energy the two fine lyricists put into recoding that audio letter.

Stargo’s excellent delivery on “Letter to Reggie” convinced EL to put Stargo on his next mixtape “This Is CrazyChalie” which featured his Greenfield mate Ill Big on two songs.

Stargo started following music when he was twelve and believes “Music is life. Music is the best thing to ever happen to anybody. The only thing that brings memories makes you smile andcan make you cry. You have no power over music because it hits you without permission.”

In a recent interview with pressmen, Stargo was asked what he will like to take away with him when he is done with the music industry, he answered, “Business wise, I want to be successful and put other people into music the right way. I want to be remembered as an artist that kept it true to the game and loved it passionately with all that I got.”

With all the buzz around Stargo with regards to his music, the young english/pidgen rapper, was discovered to be pursuing a degree in Information Technology at Methodist University.

Stargo now busy promoting his “Love” filled Blues-Neo Soul mixtape S.O.U.L (Sit Open Up Listen) which has 3200 downloads as at January 2013 told an interviewer “Mind Over Matter” was his personal piece on the mixtape as “Mind Over Matter” had rhymes about personal issues he had in his life with people that were close to him but drifted apart as they grew.

The S.O.U.L. mixtape per several bloggers opinion is buzzing as a come up video for “History In The Making” which features E.L. surfaced online weeks back and was talk for numerous blogs and the streets.

