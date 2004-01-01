Daniel Oppong, better known as Stammy in showbiz is one of the freshest additions to the hiplife game and he hopes to leave a mark in the industry with his upcoming album, ‘99’. He started his music in year 2004 but has had for a liked minded producer to sign him on.

Now signed onto Fast Money Entertainment own by a young music executive producer Della Goka Ayivor(lord Zinguai), he has almost complete work on his debut album slated for December release. He currently has about 6 tracks ready and the styles range from crunk music to hiplife, afropop and dancehall.

The Tema-based rapper may draw some comparison to Tinny due to the similarities in their voices and the fact that the both rap in Ga and Pidgin English but the distinction is in their style and delivery. The album was mostly engineered by up and coming producer, Ephraim and features a delightful mix of artists.

The title track ’99 featuring Echo’ can currently be seen on TV and heard on radio. Other cuts include ‘On Fire’ featuring Iwan, ‘Lonely’ featuring Ruff and Smooth, and ‘I Dey Wonder’ featuring Castro.

According to Stammy, his influences include Tinny and US rapper, Lil Wayne. He believes that the time is right for Ghanaians to hear his brand of music and promises to deliver excitement and creativity into the Ghanaian music industry.

