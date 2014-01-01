Barbara Martha Psorakiss is the daughter of Mr. George Psorakiss and Madam Elizabeth Frimpong and was born April 11 1994 in Tema , Accra Ghana.She attended OLA girls Senior High School but completed at Datus International School and then pursued screenwriting and directing at NAFTI She started her music career in secondary school and wrote her first song ‘ No Pain No Gain ‘ which she performed at the national theatre.

She has released two singles and has been featured in two movies, ‘ Hell Bound ‘ and ‘ Teens Life ‘ . Additionally , Sorakiss featured Akwaboah in her song ‘ My Honey ‘ . which sparked her career and thereby getting nominated for the Best New Act at the Ghana Entertainment Awards (U.S.A).In 2014,Sorakiss became a T.v Presenter at 4Syte.She also performed at various stages including 4Syte T.v Music Video Awards amd Ghana Dj Awards.

