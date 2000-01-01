Sophia Nelson was born in Accra, Ghana to a family of 7 children of which she is the youngest. Artist at heart, she appeared for the first time on stage at the age of 10 as soloist in her school choir. At the age of 14 she studied theatre and drama and participated in a lot of cultural activities organised by her school. She took up modelling as a hobby at the age of 17 and worked as a model for 3 years at the ..House of St Osei.. in Accra, Ghana.

Home for Sophia was a melting pot of music. She attributes developing her acoustic alchemic sense of rhythm to growing up in a very diverse musical household. Whilst her older siblings listened to James Brown, Aretha Franklin and their likes, her parents listened to jazz, classical and Highlife music (signature music of Ghana). This musical diversity will eventually be the backbone for all her future compositions.

In 1985, she finally embraced an opportunity to leave Ghana for France, to pursue her first love .. Music. She enrolled in Conservatoire de D.. Angers for 2 years where she studied vocal training and solfÃ¨ge. She then moved to Paris in the 90..s where she studied Jazz at the CIM where it all began. A few months into her course, she catapulted her career and performed with her quintet ..Cosmopolitan.. in some of the capitals most exclusive Jazz clubs: Le New Morning, Le Petite Journal Montparnasse, Lionel Hampton Jazz Club she also toured France and Europe where she appealed to and captured a larger audience. She later joined and toured with a French Rhythm and Blues group.

Sophia has performed as backing vocalist for Celine Dion , Johnny Halliday, Africando and has worked next to great Jazz Musicians such as Richard Bona, Paco Sery and HÃ©rve Meschinet just to name a few.

In 2000 Sophia finally decided to dedicate her time to song writing. A year later, she co produced and released her 1st album â€œLottyâ€ a creative journey travelling through different genres of music, shifting styles and rhythms in its course. With her second album â€œWoman in Loveâ€, she yet again showcases her colourful style and unique style.