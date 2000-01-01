Solomon Namliit Boar born July 1 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of the Parliament of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the Regional Minister of the newly created North East Region of Ghana.

He obtained a teachers Cert A from Tamale Teacher Training College,an HND from Tamale Training College,a Bachelor of Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast,an Executive MBA from KNUST and an Executive Master from the Institute of Paralegal Studies Accra.

Solomon Namliit Boar was a teacher from 1992 to 2000,administration manager at New Energy from 2001 to 2012 and a member of parliament from 2013 till date. In March 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo, named him one of the ten deputy regional ministers who would form part of his government. He was vetted by the Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana in the same month. He was approved by the committee and his name was forwarded to Speaker of Parliament for further approval by the general house of parliament.

