Netherland-based Ghanaian rapper and song writer Elvin Mensah alias Slim Kofi was born on the 9th of August, 1991. He spent his early life living in an Army barracks and attending an Army school till his secondary education at Accra Academy Senior High school.

He cherished music since childhood but his passion for music arose after the sudden death of his senior high school friend who motivated him in chasing his dream for music. Elvin moved to the Netherlands in 2008 to live with his family in Amsterdam.

Inspired by his time spent in Ghana, Slim Kofi plans to make his presence recognized in the music and film sector, since he also has a passion for acting and script writing. When he moved to the Netherlands, he started hosting different parties and soon became a fixture in the club and entertainment scene in Amsterdam. Besides being an MC, Slim Kofi’s talent as a rapper and a dancer soon became apparent when he made his debut performance at Ghana Most Beautiful Holland in 2009.

After having a successful year of entertaining, It was clear to him that the reason he liked to dance and rap, was because he just loved doing it. He loved entertaining people and making people laugh. Full of energy and motivation, he started going to the studio to write and record songs starting from 2011. He comments, “When it comes to Music I’m different because I believe in music being able to save a soul. And when it comes to rapping I rap from the heart, from the inspiration I get from life and from friends. So whenever I’m rapping on a beat, I try to entertain myself and my people.”

Now, Slim Kofi has a vision of sharing happiness with others through music and performance. He plans to make a mark in the music industry his focus is now based on Afrobeats and Urban music.

Slim Kofi just finished a European tour with Nigerian Rap star Ice Prince Zamani, and released a couple of tracks including hitsong “Bottom Power”. 2015 Slimkofi will release new songs and his EP. The African Dream.

