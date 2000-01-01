His music journey began twelve years ago when he did his first demo in 2000 titled, â€œSuburo Emiâ€. He later joined forces with two boys which did not go far after the other boys decided to go their own way without him.

Determination had always been his prayer to which he was able to record his full demo in 2001 untitled â€œEnye Me Maâ€.

To dig deeper into the meaning of â€œOdopa Yenaâ€, Sky Tee says you donâ€™t know how cherish able something is until you let go of it.

The album, which is set to drop hopeful the ending of this year on the Money Ainâ€™t Shit Entertainment record label, will be the first solo set the young musician is bringing out. The setâ€™s lead single, the up-tempo â€œOdopa Yena,â€ which features Sky Tee pulling a double duty, both rapping and singing.

Sky Tee added that the album also boasts of good love songs in all the genres of music. â€œThe songs on the album suits all ages which centres on love subjectsâ€, he continued. Itâ€™s not everyday that you hear about an artist doing good music. Thatâ€™s where new entrant, Sky Tee differs from the rest of his peers. Sky Tee previewed his eagerly-anticipated album, â€œOdopa Yenaâ€ for Ghana Music.com.

Sky Tee is hoping to connect with his fans through the first instalment of his latest album which features Poonuni Man, Baby, Nana Wusu, Odeefour Patua, Nsemaa Poo and T-Cheq.

Sky Tee who is also a professional footballer made it clear in his interview that he hopes to be more than the Obrafours, Ofori Amponsahs and Saminis soon.