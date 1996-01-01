Simon Acheampong Tampi born April 24 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tatale-Sanguli Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an Advanced B.S.C from Sunyani Polytechnic, a certificate in vocational and technical education from the University of Education Winneba as well as a B.S.C in Construction Education. Simon Acheampong Tampi was a Fields Surveyor at Nulux Plantations Limited from 1996 to 2002 and teacher at Nakpalu-Borle R/C Primary School,Tatale from 2005 to 2016.

