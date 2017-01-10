Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey born 8 February 1963 is a Ghanaian politician who was appointed by the President of Ghana ,Nana Akuffo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10 January 2017. She is also the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom and once served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.She is a member of the New Patriotic Party.

She had her secondary education at St Mary's Girls’ Senior High School at Korle-Gonno .She is a product of the University of Ghana Business School,the Ghana Institute of Journalism ,Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration,the Pitman’s Central College, University of London and University of Westminster in the United Kingdom (UK).

She holds an Executive MBA, (Project Management option), MA in Public Communication, Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB), a Diploma in Public Relations and Advertising as well as a certificate in Marketing Management.Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey ran a successful Marketing and Communications Company where she was a consultant for the Ministry of Tourism.

As a practitioner of public administration, she worked with various organizations such as Worldspace Ghana, the Divestiture Implementation Committee, Glaxo Group Research and Hodge Recruitment.

