She is described by many as crowd shaker, puller and a real performer when it comes to singing and dancing. Sherifa Gunu will always leave an impression in the minds of any one who comes into contact with her. Born as a princess into a royal family of Dagbon, in the Northern part of Ghana, Sherifa started her dancing and music career at a very tender age.

After she left the classroom, she took part in various dancing competition at the regional and national level. she was at one time the dance champion for the northern region, first runner up for the 1998 National Dance Championship, then known as The Embassy Pleasure.

She moved on steadily until 2003 when she had the opportunity to take part in the hip life dance championship.The likes of king Ayisoba, Terry Bonchaka were among a host of other talented dancers and musicians that were discovered in that competition. She emerged as first runner up to Bonchaka lead to a series of collaborations among her,Terry Bonchaka and Ayisoba. We performed at various events and functions.

She later did some backings for artistes like Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and also recently Nana Acheampong. She has two albums to her credit so far.

She likes to refer to her music as Africana music which is typically known in Africa as "juju music".

