Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known by his stage name Shatta Wale formerly Bandana, is a Ghanaian born reggae-dancehall musician born on the 17th of October, 1984 to Charles Mensah Snr and Mama Elsie.

Shatta Wale changed his name to "Bandana" after senior high school and released the hit track "Bandana from Ghana". The song made tremendous air waves in the Ghanaian music industry in 2004. Shatta Wale's sudden rise to the occasion happened at the 2013 VGMA awards when he threw lyrical insults to VGMA because he proclaimed they robbed him of the Dancehall artist of the year to a female Dancehall artist "Kaakie". Even though the song had vulgar lyrics, it was so anticipated by the media which created his musical breakthrough.

His greatest song hit in 2013, Dancehall king took the airwaves by surprise. Shatta wale's musical revenue is mostly generated through hosting of shows which attracts most 1000's of Ghanaian youths.

In 2015, Shatta Wale asked not to be nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards even though he could have won the prestigious Artiste & Song of the year for the second time running with his hit songs "Dancehall Commando" featuring Sarkodie, "Party all night" long featuring Jah Vinci, "Wine ya waist" featuring Davido and "Korle Gonno" among many hit songs he released the preceding year: because of an impending court case with the organisers of the Awards Charter House Productions Ltd for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the CEO of Charter House in a video he uploaded on his Facebook page.

Shatta Wale's hardwork in 2014, got him nominated for the maiden and highly prestigious GN Bank Awards as the People’s Choice Male Musician of the year.

http://en.wikipedia.